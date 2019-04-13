Poll: what's the best mid-range smartphone you can buy in 2019?

Top-of-the-range smartphones are what usually get the most attention, although a large part of the population has a middle-of-the-range mobile. That's why we're asking today what's your favorite mid-priced smartphone in 2019? Which one would you buy this year?

Every day, mid-range mobiles are less so middle of the road, as their specifications are closer to each manufacturer's flagships, with features such as a triple rear camera or a hole in the display. That's why they are a good alternative to buy with your own money, due to their good technical specs and a price that ranges between $200 and $400 (ish).

This year comes loaded with smartphones of this category and they are more than interesting. This is the case with Samsung, which has completely renewed its Galaxy A family, with the arrival of the A30, A50, A70 (for the moment).

Xiaomi is one of the stars in this section, with a multitude of devices in this range, such as the Redmi Note 7 that has surprised everyone, or the imminent Mi A3, successor to one of the great winners of 2018.

We also highlight the proposals of Huawei with its P Smart and Nova 4, as well as Nokia with its 8.1 and X71 that has little to envy to the Nokia 9 PureView. And we cannot forget LG, Honor, Sony and Motorola, which are also part of the vote.

Let us know what you think by taking part in this week's poll below.