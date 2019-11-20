Poll: What do you think was the best mobile game of 2019?

Are you ready to start another new year? Before that, however, we can take stock of the year still in progress with regards to games available on mobile. New titles were released during 2019, and not just a few! But what do you think was the best smartphone game of the year?

The question is not at all simple, especially for those who have played many games. It's never easy to choose a specific game or app, especially when you consider games from completely different genres. But 2019 cannot end without the crowning of what is for you the best game, the title that has most excited you and that has kept you glued to the screen for the longest.

First of all, you have to think about the new games released in 2019. Here we are helping you, offering you a list of the best-known titles that have come to mind. But if what you believe was the best game of 2019 is not on the list no problem, just leave a comment at the end of the article and you can vote that way!

Mario Kart Tour action / © Nintendo

Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile and Mario Kart Tour are undoubtedly three of the most talked about games in 2019 but they are not the only ones. Tighten your brains and vote for the best!