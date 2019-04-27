Poll: Do you still believe in foldable smartphones?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold represents a huge innovation, breaking what many have considered a long period of stagnation in smartphone technology and design. Unfortunately, about ten percent of the review devices sent to US journalists started to break or failed entirely within the first couple of days, and it was exactly the most interesting component that was the source of the problems.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

Delaying the release of the device was the right move, but Samsung's image has surely been damaged by this, and it wouldn't be the first time, if you remember the exploding Note 7 debacle. But what about the idea of foldable phones in general? Is there still reason to believe? With the Galaxy Fold postponed, the pressure is on for the Huawei Mate X to carry our hopes for foldable smartphones, at least for now. Or, we could look to alternatives to get the amount of screen space we desire.

The market for foldable smartphones in 2019 is obviously still limited and not fully mature. If you have doubts about folding smartphones, you might find the extra display which attaches to the new LG V50 ThinQ to be an interesting alternative, or the multi-display of the ZTE Axon M, which has two screens attached to a sturdy metal frame and hinge. However, doubling screens could just mean halving the comfort and doubling the fragility. Only time will tell.

LG V50 ThinQ / © AndroidPIT

What do you think? Please let us know in the poll, and share your thoughts in the comments!