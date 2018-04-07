Poll: Do you still trust Facebook enough to use it?

Facebook is great for connecting with friends and family, sharing memories and having a good laugh. But there are plenty of things it doesn't get right. You've been hearing about the Cambridge Analytica scandal all over the news recently, and it probably feels a bit like déjà vu, as we've been hearing for years now about issues with personal privacy, fake news, threats to democracy and more. We want to know how you feel about Facebook now.

Last week, our colleague Eric wrote a great article detailing the recent scandal and why now is the time to ditch Facebook. If you believe that Facebook won't have a "moral change" as he puts it, then it's up to us as users to leave Facebook behind.

That's easier said than done, not because of any technical difficulty, but because it's hard to leave behind a mode of communication many of our circles have come to rely on for keeping in touch, sending event invitations and sharing photos. But plenty of us got on just fine without Facebook before, and we can surely survive without it now. The question is whether or not you're concerned enough about Facebook's issues to quit yet. Have you finally had enough?

Let us know what's on your mind by participating in the poll below and leaving us a comment. We've put together an article on not only how to deactivate an account but also how to delete it permanently, which you can find here if you're exploring your options or ready to take the plunge.