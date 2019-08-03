Poll: does Apple still need the iPhone to be a $1 trillion company?

This week Apple revealed its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. For the most part, it was business as usual. Surprise surprise, Apple makes truckloads of cash. One interesting takeaway, however, concerns the company's reliance on iPhone sales.

For the first time in a long time, the iPhone now accounts for less than 50% of Apple's revenue. We've known that iPhone sales have been on the slide for some time. The iPhone XS, XS Max and "affordable" iPhone XR did not exactly set the world alight in terms of sales, and Apple has scaled back production on its flagship smartphones more than once since they launched.

The Apple Watch is becoming an increasingly key product for Apple. / © Apple (screenshot)

Now, it seems as though the company is making up the shortfall with products such as the Apple Watch, the ever-popular AirPods wireless headphones, and its computer products. Tim Cook remains positive for the future, saying that Apple's net sales of $53.8 billion were driven by record revenues in all respects and an acceleration in wearable growth.

But does the decline of the iPhone really matter? What does it mean for the future of Apple? We want to know your opinion!

