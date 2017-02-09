This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
29 Shares No comments

Poll: which smartphone brand is your favorite?

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

When you want to purchase a new smartphone, which brand to you turn to? Which manufacturer not only lives up to your expectations, but excites you each time it launches a new flagship? We want to know which smartphone brand is the favorite among our AndroidPIT readers, so we've put together a poll. 

In addition to finding out which manufacturer is the majority favorite, we want to know which of the less obvious brands are among your favorites too. The answers could be surprising!

AndroidPIT best smartphones 5
We're expecting a lot of votes for Samsung and Google  / © AndroidPIT
Which smartphone manufacturer is your favorite?
View results

Which brand do you think will be number one? Why did you chose your favorite over the others? Let us know in the comments.

29 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 29 Shares

Recommended reading

No comments

Write new comment:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!