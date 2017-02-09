Poll: which smartphone brand is your favorite?

When you want to purchase a new smartphone, which brand to you turn to? Which manufacturer not only lives up to your expectations, but excites you each time it launches a new flagship? We want to know which smartphone brand is the favorite among our AndroidPIT readers, so we've put together a poll.

In addition to finding out which manufacturer is the majority favorite, we want to know which of the less obvious brands are among your favorites too. The answers could be surprising!

We're expecting a lot of votes for Samsung and Google / © AndroidPIT

Which smartphone manufacturer is your favorite? Google

Apple

Samsung

LG

Sony

Nokia

HTC

Huawei/Honor

Lenovo/Motorola

Blackberry/TCL

OnePlus

Xiaomi

ZTE

Meizu

Oppo

LeEco (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Which brand do you think will be number one? Why did you chose your favorite over the others? Let us know in the comments.