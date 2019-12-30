You chose the best Android app of 2019

It's been a slow year for new apps, if I'm totally honest. The market is dominated by a few major players, but that doesn't mean that there weren't some excellent new additions in 2019. We asked AndroidPIT readers to vote for the best app of 2019 , and now we can finally announce the winner!

A surprise entry tops our list this year with 37 percent of the total vote. Plantix is an app that aims to help farmers and amateur gardeners grow healthier fruit and vegetables. The app works by using your smartphone's camera to scan plants and crops and then the software identifies potential problems such as disease, pests, and deficient leaves. The app then offers advice on how to deal with these problems so that you can ensure a healthier harvest. There's a lot of artificial intelligence going on here, and the developers say that the app gets better and better as the community growths as a result.

You can download Plantix from the Google Play Store.

Neverthink: YouTube videos handpicked daily

Slipping into second place this year with 26 percent of the vote was Neverthink, the apps that takes the thinking part out of watching YouTube videos...

The app's inclusion on our podium was not hugely surprising. Afterall, Neverthink also picked an official Google Play Award this year too. The idea is that it makes YouTuve feel more like regular TV, with videos automatically playing just like scheduled programming. It removes the scrolling and searching that we often find ourselves overwhelmed by on streaming services like YouTube and Netflix.

There are more than 45 human-curated channels on Neverthink with content covering topics such as tech news, gaming, history, documentaries, comedy, and nature. The idea itself is very clever, and I expect this concept to grow as we move forward into a new decade.