Poll results: Android widgets are as popular as ever

Widgets might not be that big of a deal anymore, but it seems that we shouldn't dismiss completely them just yet. They make some apps more accessible, they offer important information at a glance and they help many people stay productive. It's no wonder then, that our readers made a clear statement in last week's poll - an overwhelming majority still use and love Android widgets.

Of course, not all widgets are made equal. The manufacturer clock and weather one is ever-present, but our poll showed that our audience uses a variety of widgets. More than half of you - 65 % to be exact, stated that you use multiple widgets. Unsurprisingly, weather ones were also quite popular with 16 % of the vote.

Weather widgets remain among the most popular. / © AndroidPIT

However, it seems that the days of a screen dedicated to email are over - none of our readers use email widgets of any kind. A small percentage also expressed their general dislike, saying that they don't find widgets useful (9%) or that they just aren't as good as they used to be (4%).

Results from last week's poll. / © AndroidPIT

This sentiment was more heavily reflected in the comments, where our admin Mark, for example said: "I do not use them anymore and have not even thought about them in years." Another reader, Dean L. shared that "the speed at which phones function at has made it unnecessary to use a widget for faster access to app features." Others like Lary R., said that they still use widgets, but that developers just don't support or release as many anymore.

Of course, there were polar opposite opinions, like that of Derek Faircloth who thinks that Beautiful Widgets Pro is a must. Regular Storm also shared that the Google Calender Widget is a 'very important part' of his life. Others also said music widgets, conversion rate widgets and others are essential for their Android smartphones.

As you can see, despite Slices set to replace them at some point in the future, widgets are still an important part of the Android experience for many users. What do you think? Do you agree with the poll results? If you feel like you have something to add to the discussion, feel free to do so in the comments below!