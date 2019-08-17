Poll results: Apple still needs the iPhone to be a big player

A couple of weeks ago news broke that the iPhone now accounts for less than 50 percent of Apple's revenue. It's the first time in a long time that has been the case. We asked our community if Apple really needs the iPhone to be a $1 trillion company. You have spoken!

The last generation of iPhone, the XS, XS Max and XR were a bit of a letdown. The smartphones themselves were fine, but the prices were high and Apple had to cut production when sales were poor (by its own standards). As we get ready for the launch of the iPhone 11 in September, we found ourselves pondering the question: Just how much does Apple rely on iPhone sales in 2019?

The result was a little surprising. Sixty-three percent of readers said that yes, long-term, Apple should be worried about falling iPhone sales. Just sixteen percent of you thought that Apple can easily make up the shortfall with other products such as the impressive growth of the Apple Watch, its iPad line and Mac computers and laptops. You can see the full results below.

The iPhone is still a big deal for Apple / © AndroidPIT

There were some interesting contributions in the comments, too. Deal L. suggested that the slump in iPhones is just a minor speed bump for Apple. Storm likened the iPhone and its place as the core of Apple's services income stream to the razor handle and blades business, whilst CJ Brown thinks that Apple needs to think carefully about its prices, and stressed the need for three models in the modern smartphone business; expensive, financeable, and affordable.

Did the result surprise you? And a special thanks to everyone who took part in the poll.