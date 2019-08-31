Poll results: people still want their Android software pure

Software is a hot topic in the Android world at the moment. Several manufacturers are investing more heavily in their own customizations, with others such as Huawei - albeit forced - developing their own Google-free OS from the ground-up. Last week, we asked readers what their favorite Android interface was. The results are in!

The result was closer than I thought it would be, to be honest, but the people have spoken: nothing beats Stock Android. You can tweak and customize and re-skin and repackage, but pure Android software was the winner of the week here in our poll.

Let's dig into the numbers a little bit. With 31 percent of the vote, Stock Android took first place but it was closely followed by Samsung's One UI with 28 percent of the vote. In third place, some way off the pace was EMUI, the Android customization that ships on Huawei and Honor smartphones. In fourth was OxygenOS, which will be known to owners of a OnePlus device. You can see the full list of result below.

Pure a simple wins every time / © AndroidPIT

The spread across smartphone manufacturers was interesting, especially when you compare it to market share. Samsung is currently the number one smartphone manufacturer worldwide with 23 percent of market share as of Q1 2019. Huawei is second with about 18.9 percent. Google, and the various manufacturers using very pure versions of Android such as Motorola and Nokia, are not in the top six globally, yet still won our poll.

I appreciate that these figures are for worldwide sales and our audience is not. Although, and I will let you see behind the curtain a little here, this week AndroidPIT has been read in 229 countries. The United States, the United Kingdom, India, Canada, the Philipines and Australia are all in the top 10, so it's not so surprising that the brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi that have large global market share but are still relatively niche in most English-speaking regions were under-represented.

What did you think of the results of our poll? Are you surprised? Let us know in the comments.