Poll results: Google I/O 2018 delivered on high expectations

In last week's reader poll, we asked what you were looking forward to most from Google I/O 2018. Now that Google's annual developer conference is over, it looks like AndroidPIT readers got exactly what they hoped for the most: the Android P Beta and new AI-powered features for Google Assistant and other Google apps.

Prior to the event, we asked what news you were most looking forward to from Google I/O 2018 in our poll, and each reader was allowed to select as many categories as they liked. It turns out that Android P was the most highly anticipated topic from Google I/O, with 66 percent of AndroidPIT readers selecting it as one of their votes. That was followed by Google apps and Google Assistant, with 31 and 30 percent respectively. Behind those topics were Android Wear with 24 percent, which was a higher percentage than we expected, VR/AR with 21 percent, and smart home with 13 percent.

Our readers got the news they wanted most

Android P, Google apps and Google Assistant featured heavily in the keynote and there were extensive updates for each. The second developer preview for Android P was released for Google and some non-Google smartphones. You can check out our article about the Android P Beta here for all the details on the update.

A number of Google apps are getting exciting new features, like Google Maps' new visual positioning system powered by AR, Gmail's smart compose powered by machine learning and Google Photo's suggested actions powered by AI. You can read more about the new Google apps features in our recap of the keynote.

Google Assistant is receiving perhaps the most impressive updates of all. In the future, it will be able to make phone calls on your behalf to make appointments and book tables. It will also have six different voices for you to choose from. And, it will be more natural to converse with, as it will soon be able to handle multiple commands given at once and follow-up questions. In addition, you can talk back-and-forth with it, since you'll soon only have to say "OK Google" once to initiate a conversation, rather than each and every time you speak to it. Check out our highlights of the changes coming to Google Assistant here.

Were you pleased with the announcements at Google I/O? Are you excited about the impressive updates coming to Google Assistant? Let us know in the comments!