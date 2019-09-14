Poll results: people LOVE Android 10

Android 10 is finally here! The update rolled out to Made by Google Pixel smartphones a little over a week ago and the beta is now starting to trickle onto devices from OnePlus and Nokia too. We asked AP readers if Android 10 is the best version of Google's mobile OS ever made. Here are the results.

It's been a wild ride through the Android versions. I've been on board since Marshmallow and have enjoyed my diet of Nougat, Oreo and Pie since. But the sweet times are over, and Android has matured.

Android 10 represents a new look for Google's mobile OS, not just in name, but in terms of design and connectivity. We wanted to know if you thought it was the best version of Android ever released so far, and many of you answered yes!

Now, I appreciate that not everybody owns a smartphone that has been updated to Android 10 yet. It's often cited as the Achilles heel of Google's platform, that it takes some manufacturer's forever to get the latest version up and running with their own customized interfaces. Yet, the response to our poll speaks for itself. You can see the full result below.

Android was comfortably the most popular choice / © AndroidPIT

Thanks to everyone who contributed in the comments, we really do value your input. What did you think of the result of our poll? Are you surprised? Let us know.