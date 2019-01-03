Poll results: PUBG voted the best game on Android for 2018
As 2018 came to end, we asked our readers what the best game they played on Android last year was. Today, we can reveal the results. And it’s a landslide winner, winner chicken dinner for PUBG.
It’s usually difficult to pick a winner in these kinds of polls. With so many games, so many different styles and genres, it can be awkward to crown a single champion. This year, however, there is a clear winner.
PUBG scoops the prize of Best Android Game 2018 with a massive 57 percent of the vote. The popular Battle Royale game was released back in February and has remained installed on gamers’ smartphones since.
It’s main competitor in the Battle Royale genre, Fortnite, did not even make the top three this year, perhaps surprisingly. Fortnite is immensely popular on consoles and PC, but many had reservations about whether it could transfer that success to mobile. However, when Epic Games saw 15 million downloads in its first three weeks on the market - without the Play Store - the pessimists were soon silenced.
Downloading the game and enjoying it are two different things, however, and our readers have spoken. Interestingly, our poll mirrored Google’s own Play Store awards, where PUBG Mobile took home both the 'Best game' and 'Fan Favorite' titles.
Reigns: Game of Thrones came in second, with 10 percent of the vote. In third place, with 9 percent, was Asphalt 9: Legends. Three games on our list did not receive a single vote this year: Brain Marmelade, Royal Blood and Dungeon X Dungeon. You can see a list of the full results below.
What do you think of the results? Surprised? Let us know in the comments below.
