Poll: Would you buy the Note 8 or Galaxy S8+?

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

The newest addition to the Galaxy Note series was just revealed. While the Note 8 is more iterative than innovative, we think it's sure to be a hit among Note fans who've been kept waiting for three years now because of the Note 7 fiasco. When you compare it to the Galaxy S8+ though, the differences may not be enough to convince users to pay more. We want to know what you think.

What do you think?
Let's take a look at the differences between each device. The Note 8 has an impressive 12 MP dual camera with optical image stabilization for both lenses, 6 GB of RAM, plus the iconic S-Pen stylus. Its display is 0.1 inches larger, and it has 2 GB more RAM. Otherwise, the devices are fairly similar, and they share a Snapdragon 835 processor in common. But, the Note 8 also has drawbacks, some of which it shares with the S8+, like the awkward fingerprint scanner and fragile glass back. The Note 8 weighs quite a bit more, looks a bit more square, and has a 200 mAh smaller battery than the S8+.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8+ technical specifications

  Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Samsung Galaxy S8+
Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight: 195 g 173 g
Battery size: 3300 mAh 3500 mAh
Screen size: 6.3 in 6.2 in
Display technology: AMOLED AMOLED
Screen: 2960 x 1440 pixels (522 ppi) 2960 x 1440 pixels (531 ppi)
Front camera: 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Rear camera: 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Flashlight: LED Dual-LED
Android version: 7.1.1 - Nougat 7.0 - Nougat
RAM: 6 GB 4 GB
Internal storage: 64 GB 64 GB
Removable storage: microSD microSD
Chipset: Sorry, not yet available! Samsung Exynos 8895
Number of cores: 8 8
Max. clock speed: 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth

You can't go wrong with either phone, in my opinion. Since the differences between these devices aren't so massive, the choice could come down to price for some. The Note 8 is now available to pre-order for $929.99 unlocked, while the Galaxy S8+ has experienced a price drop since it was released back in April, down to $674.99. A large price difference of $255 could give potential buyers of the Note 8 pause.

Which would you buy?

Choose Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S8+.

What would your friends choose?
VS
  • 13
    Votes
    Galaxy Note 8
  • 15
    Votes
    Galaxy S8+

Tell us what made you choose either phone in the comments!

 

