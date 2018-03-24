Poll: What price will you pay for a smartphone in 2018?
Smartphone prices have rocketed and our shiny new devices are burning bigger than ever holes in our pockets. Considering all of the new technologies and innovations (or lack thereof) being introduced by brands, we want to know how much you're willing to pay for a smartphone this year.
Some may feel that they're being ripped off, and for good reason. In our article about how much it actually costs to make a flagship, we discovered that it costs around 30 - 40% of the final price for the Galaxy S8 or the iPhone X for example, which seems extortionate. However, we can expect it to increase with the development of new technologies and design features.
OnePlus is a good example of this, with its latest device rumored to be $749. The brand built a solid fan base on the fact that it provides phones to compete with the latest flagships, at an attractive price, so the fact that it is swaying from its niche could be a sign of the times. Alongside the almost $1000 S9 Plus or iPhone X though, it's still quite reasonable. A good thing to look out for are deals, such as Google's offer on the Pixel 2 XL, or Verizon's buy one get one free offer on the S9s.
Alternatively, you might be more inclined to go for a mid-range. With brands such as Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi releasing decent mid range devices, sometimes it's just as good to opt for one of these if you don't need the best and latest.
Last year, most of you wanted to pay around $300-$400. Are you willing to splash the cash for the high-end phones? Or do you prefer to save your money? Cast your vote and comment!
2 comments
2018 is a year were phones have or are getting more expensive for consumers,o.k everyone would love a top class phone with the best features but you after to be willing to pay the top price for it,so pleased with the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and got excited when i heard all the rumours about a better camera and Stereo speakers on the S9 Plus,but when the said the were using the same body as my s8 plus and then the pricing policy,i knew i would be keeping my S8 Plus instead,with it only being early 2018,i have never been a contract buyer as contracts last over 18 to 24 months and you end up paying over the top for phone when completed, in over a couple of months time the price of the S9 plus will start to drop ,so instead of paying £840 it will be less than £600 on Ebay or Gumtree then i might think about switching phones,loads will be buying Chinese budget phones with 6" screens instead of the main brands,mobile phones hopes goes on the same trend a smart tvs as they started off too expensive and now more affordable,or some phone producers will start to struggle
At least for me I was able to achieve my price point last December when my carrier offered $300 off on the Pixel 2. I was able to pick up the 128 GB model of the Pixel 2 for $449, granted that's on a payment plan. But that left the money in my pocket. I'm not into buying a new phone every year so for me this works. And of course Google threw in a 2 year warranty and at least 3 years of OS updates. I consider it a win-win. But my wife's phone is close to be needing to be upgraded and the same price point will hold for her's.