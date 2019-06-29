We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
To the AndroidPIT homepage
Poll: what does Jony Ive's departure mean for Apple?
Poll 2 min read No comments

Poll: what does Jony Ive's departure mean for Apple?

Authored by: David McCourt

This week, Apple legend and chief designer, Jony Ive, announced he was leaving the company. The British designer has had a hand in so many iconic Apple products such as the first iPod, the iPhone and lots of MacBooks and computer products. Where does Apple go from here?

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

Ive's departure is not quite the end of road in terms of his partnership with the Cupertino giant. Jony Ive is leaving his job at Apple to start his own company. His first client? You guessed it, Apple. But we don't really know much else about the details of this working relationship. After all, if Ive was going to continue working exclusively for Apple, why leave and set up his own company?

image 1443299 860 galleryfree dvey 1443299
The British designer has been a key part of making Apple what it is today. / © Apple

We decided to put this question to our AndroidPIT community. What do you think the departure of Ive from Apple Park means for the brand? What does the future hold for Apple in terms of how its product will look and feel? We want to hear from you!

What does Jony Ive's departure mean for Apple?
View results

If you have another idea about what this departure means for the future of Apple product design, let us know in the comments section below.

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
FOLLOW US: