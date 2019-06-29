Poll: what does Jony Ive's departure mean for Apple?

This week, Apple legend and chief designer, Jony Ive, announced he was leaving the company. The British designer has had a hand in so many iconic Apple products such as the first iPod, the iPhone and lots of MacBooks and computer products. Where does Apple go from here?

Ive's departure is not quite the end of road in terms of his partnership with the Cupertino giant. Jony Ive is leaving his job at Apple to start his own company. His first client? You guessed it, Apple. But we don't really know much else about the details of this working relationship. After all, if Ive was going to continue working exclusively for Apple, why leave and set up his own company?

The British designer has been a key part of making Apple what it is today. / © Apple

We decided to put this question to our AndroidPIT community. What do you think the departure of Ive from Apple Park means for the brand? What does the future hold for Apple in terms of how its product will look and feel? We want to hear from you!

Opinion by David McCourt

If you have another idea about what this departure means for the future of Apple product design, let us know in the comments section below.