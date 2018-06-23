What specs does your perfect smartphone have?

Hello, AndroidPIT readers! Today's poll was a suggestion from one of our readers, and it's all about finding out what makes the perfect smartphone. Tell us which specs you prefer!

I would like to protect myself from ransomware for free. Do you agree? 50 50 1430 participants

I'm always obsessed with the specs of a smartphone. Whenever I'm using a device, I make the most of it and get used to the feeling. But, I'm never totally satisfied. There's always one thing that's missing which would make it perfect. Does this happen to you?

Maybe it's the position of a sensor, or the screen could be a bit larger, but there's always something wrong. I suspect manufacturers are doing this on purpose to keep us wanting a new device rather than the one we have in our pocket now.

Some think the OnePlus 6 is nearly perfect. Do you? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Even so, in this poll, you can finally have it all. Tell us what specs you want most on a smartphone. Just remember that the higher the specs, the more expensive a device is, which keeps it from being perfect since it wouldn't be affordable. So, choose wisely!

In this poll, since there are so many questions, we'll only address the design and external aspects. We'll save the internal specs for another poll, and we'll have a full picture of your ideal smartphone in a few weeks time!

Here we go:

What is the best color for a smartphone? Dark colors like black, grey or dark blue

Light colors like white, silver or gold

Bright colors like light blue, green, purple, red, etc

Don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What is the best material for a smartphone's finish? Metal

Plastic

Glass

Fabrics like leather

Anything (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

With or without notch? No notch

With notch

Don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What is the best display technology? TFT

IPS

AMOLED

Super AMOLED

Don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What kind of speaker? Stereo from front

Stereo on sides

Rear mono

Bottom mono

Front mono

Side mono

Don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What kind of protection does it need? Against splashes

Waterproof and dust proof

Waterproof, dust proof and protection against drops

Don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What kind of charging port? Micro USB

USB Type-C

Proprietary and exclusive

Don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

With or without headphone jack? With headphone jack and HiFi

With headphone jack

No jack, with an adapter in the box

No jack, with Bluetooth headset in the box

Don't care (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Nine questions is enough for one day, right? What do you think was missing from the poll? Let us know in the comments! Next week, we'll return with more questions about your ideal smartphone!