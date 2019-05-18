Poll: Which of the new OnePlus 7 models would you buy?

Usually, OnePlus releases a single flagship in the spring, then an updated version in autumn. But, this week, OnePlus hit us with two new smartphones: the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro . In this week's reader poll, we want to know which one you're most interested in.

We've had a chance to do hands-on reviews of both devices (check them out here: OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro ), and there are some differences that really stand out between them. In terms of design, they are both overall very similar to the OnePlus 6T , but the OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie cam while the OnePlus 7 has a drop-shaped notch. The Pro version also has a slightly larger display, larger battery capacity, and a triple camera with 48 megapixels + 8 megapixels (zoom) + 16 megapixels (ultra-wide-angle). The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, only has a dual camera, but with the same 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor as the main shooter.

Pro performance for less

But for all of these differences, there are some important similarities, chief among them being the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU ensuring beastly performance on both models. With the base memory configuration, 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage, the OnePlus 7 sells for £499 (unavailable officially in the US), and the Pro sells for £649 ($669 officially in the US). So, with the OnePlus 7, you can get Pro performance while still saving £150.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee To save money, I would rather cut corners anywhere but performance. What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

Let us know which of these two devices you would want to buy in the poll below, and don't forget to let us know why in the comments!