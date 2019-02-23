Which Samsung Galaxy S10 would you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has arrived! To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the S-class, it comes in four variants: the usual pair of Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, the 'lite' Galaxy S10e and the forward looking Galaxy S10 5G. From the looks of it, there's something for all types of users in Samsung's premium segment. In this week's poll we ask, which Galaxy is right for you?

If you missed Samsung's Unpacked event or just want to get a recap of the capabilities, we've already had our hands on the different variants and gotten a feel for each. Here's the skinny:

Samsung Galaxy S10e: the 'essential' Galaxy S10, it's the cheapest of the family, starting at $750 for the base model with 6GB/128GB memory. A few corners are cut: it has a flat AMOLED at just under 6 inches (which could well be a bonus for some) and makes do with the smallest battery and dual rear camera. Still worth considering for those who don't need to pay for every premium feature of a Galaxy S, or who thinks phones have gotten too big lately.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: the gold standard of Samsung flagships starts at $899.99 and gets the latest internal hardware (of course), a triple camera on the back, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 6.1", 19:9 display that uses the Infinity-O style hole punch instead of a notch to hide the camera. The Plus version is as you'd expect, a little more in every respect: a bigger screen, bigger battery, an extra selfie cam...and a bigger price tag, of course, starting from $999.99.

Is the display size a deciding factor? / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: not yet available, but worth waiting for for some. This phone is for those who want to make the most of 5G connectivity to quickly download and stream videos or games...and there's a huge 6.7 inch screen to enjoy them with. There's also 6 (!) cameras on board and a massive 4,500 mAh battery. We don't know much about the price, but expect it to be well over $1,000. As for 5G connectivity, Verizon CEO Hans Westberg confirmed during the unpacked that the carrier's customers should be the first to benefit from it.

And then of course, there's the innovative (some would say gimmicky) Samsung Galaxy Fold. While not really part of the S10 family, is anyone already prepared to ditch the S-class flagships in favor of the very first F?

Or perhaps none of the Samsung's new range has anything to offer you? Have your say below:

What factors are the most important for you when you choose? Price? Battery? Luxury? Let us know in the comments!