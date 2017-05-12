Pre-order a DOOGEE Mix today, starting at a reduced price of $9.90

The DOOGEE Mix is known for the similar bezel-less design as seen on the Xiaomi Mi MIX, and features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display. The new DOOGEE smartphone will soon make its market start at the end of May. With its arrival in sight, DOOGEE has initiated the pre-order of the upcoming device, allowing people to make a reservation on DOOGEE’s official website by submitting an email address. Already more than 90,000 people have registered, just in the past two days. This just goes to show that the DOOGEE Mix has already gained popularity among fans. The hype is on for this exciting new phone.

Though it is hot on pre-order, we don’t actually know the definite pricing of the DOOGEE Mix, except for information from a previous leak that suggested it would cost around $200. Fans have been excitedly guessing its pricing, with most fans hoping it will start a $199 or less. From our side, we’re guessing it will cost less than $200 for the 4 GB and 64 GB (RAM and internal storage amounts) version, and $250 for 6 GB and 64 GB variant. Let’s see if we get it right.

An early bird package will be sent to all subscribers as a pre-order gift, which includes some DOOGEE smartphone accessories like a DOOGEE Mix leather case, fidget spinner, finger ring or U-disk. You will have the chance to buy a DOOGEE MIX at a ridiculously good price of $9.90.

Meanwhile, all the tech specs for the DOOGEE MIX have been unveiled on the official website, including a 5.5-inch AMOLED display as we had previously mentioned, the latest octa-core Mediatek Helio P25 processor built on 16nm FinFET technology, with 4 or 6 GB of LPDDR 4x RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage.

The battery capacity on the DOOGEE Mix is also one worth checking out: DOOGEE claims that the 3,380 mAh battery, along with the Helio P25 processor and AMOLED display, permit a strong optimization of the overall battery life, where instead you get the juice a 5,000 mAh unit would be able to deliver.

In regards to the camera, it is equipped with a 16 and 8 MP dual camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL sensor on the back. Considering the low price, it will be a quite cost-efficient choice of a bezel-less smartphone.

What else can be said about the DOOGEE Mix? It stands apart with its front placement of the fingerprint scanner, a rare find on bezel-less phones. Not just that, you will find Android 7.0 Nougat running the whole show, just like on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Now let’s flip flop this question back to you: would you be interested in the DOOGEE Mix and how much would you pay for it? You can either tell us in the comments below or take part in the awesome giveaway in the DOOGEE official forum.