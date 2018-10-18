Paid apps and games for free: get these deals while you can
There are a lot of free apps available on the Play Store, but let's face it, often you get what you pay for and many of the best apps and games on Google Play demand some money. But many premium apps also go on sale temporarily...and once you download them, they're yours forever. Here are some paid apps and games that are now free for a limited time. Grab them for free while you can!
Free games
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell - platform game previously $0.99
- Buff Knight Advanced - RPG runner previously $0.99
- Wordycat Plus - word game previously $0.99
- The Mystery of Blackthorn Castle - puzzle game previously $2.99
- Dungeon Defense - action game previously $0.99
- Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! - educational game previously $0.99
- Stone of Souls - first-person action game previously $0.59
- Soccer Star Manager Gold - football game previously $0.99
- Hitman Sniper - shooter game previously $0.99
- Angl - puzzle game previously $2.99
Free apps
- App Backup & Share Pro - backup app previously $1.99
- Fractions Math Pro - calculator app previously $0.60
- SecretNote - minimalist note app previously $0.99
- Incognito Browser Pro - privacy browser previously $2.49
- Super Hearing Oreo 8.1+ (Amplifier Equalizer PSAP) - hearing aid app previously $9.99
- X Launcher - customization app previously $2.99
- Digits - productivity app previously $0.99
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro - dashboard app previously $0.99
- VOKO Web Browser Pro - media-focused web browser previously $0.99
- Bills Reminder - organization app previously $2.49
Have you tried any apps and games in this selection? Are there any you would like to recommend?
