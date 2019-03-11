Although this is a problem that several users have complained about in recent months, it seems to have become more pronounced lately. The microphone of the Google Pixel 3 causes an annoying problem when making calls. Have you been affected, too?

High-end smartphones, some of which exceed $1,000, are not exempt from technical problems that sometimes ruin our use of the terminal. This is the case of Pixel 3, in this case due to a problem in the microphone.

Is it happening to you too? / © AndroidPIT

The fault occurs specifically when a call is made. If you are the owner of the Google device you may not experience any problems, but the call recipient still can. If you get a call from someone with a Pixel you might not hear it too well. The quality of the sound can be noticeably affected by an almost imperceptible volume level, or by choppy audio or the appearance of an echo.

Some users have complained that this incident occurs in all calls, and some others have reported that from time to time. What is clear is that both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are affected by this problem.

Possible solutions

In the absence of an official solution from Google, some users have explained their solutions, although their effectiveness is quite questionable. Some choose to switch your smartphone's connection from the 4G network to the 3G network, or to activate safe mode. For our part, and since your Pixel 3 has to be under warranty (it went on sale in November 2018), we think it's best to send it to Google's technical service and have them repair it.

Even though we are making fewer and fewer phone calls and most of them have been replaced by instant messaging services such as WhatsApp, this is undoubtedly an annoying problem. Have you experienced anything similar with your Pixel 3 or another device? How did you fix it?