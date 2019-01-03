Qualcomm gets serious: iPhone sales banned in Germany

Qualcomm gets serious and actually secures a ban on sales of the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone X in Germany. Apple, on the other hand, interprets the court ruling differently and only partially stops sales. What a surprise.

Exactly two weeks ago, Qualcomm obtained a ban on iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone X sales at the Munich Regional Court because of Apple's patent infringement. But before the ruling was enforced, it was up to the chip manufacturer to dig deep into its pockets and present a security deposit of 1.3 billion euros. This is necessary because the decision is not yet final and Apple can appeal the decision before the higher regional court.

Qualcomm has now provided exactly this security and, in the course of the patent dispute with Apple, has issued a securities guarantee amounting to 1.34 billion euros. Now it's Apple's turn to stop selling, offering for sale and importing all affected iPhones in Germany. The court also ordered Apple to recall third party iPhones in Germany. This affair follows a similar effort from Qualcomm to ban iPhones from China over a different IP infringement.

Apple pulls iPhones from its own stores only

Apple, however, sees the latter differently and announces that only in the 15 German Apple stores the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 are no longer available, but their sale was already suspended two weeks ago anyway. The iPhone X had already been replaced by the iPhone XS. However, third-party providers and mobile operators will continue to offer the models. What consequences this will have remains to be seen.

Apple has already replaced the iPhone X in the stores with the iPhone XS / © AndroidPIT

In addition, Apple has once again confirmed that it will now go to the higher regional court to have the verdict appealed. For this reason, the 668.4 million each for both proceedings (iPhone 7 and iPhone 8) also protect the Cupertino company from possible losses should Apple be justified in the appeal hearing.

The long-running patent dispute is about a Qualcomm technology that adjusts the power consumption of wireless chips to extend battery life and was allegedly illegally used by Apple in iPhone models without paying the appropriate license fee.

What do you think about Qualcomm taking on Apple in different markets? Is the chip manufacturer justified?