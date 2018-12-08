RAM management on Android: why you shouldn't clear memory

A lot of Android users have devices which lack sufficient memory. Some people even install app killers or other RAM management applications in order to create space. But does manual RAM management for Android really make sense?

What is RAM?

In a smartphone, like in any computer, there are multiple types of memory. These have varying speeds, different price tags and operate differently. Your internal memory, for example, is slow, cheap and saves data constantly - even when disconnected from a power supply. As a result, this is where apps and app data are stored, as well as photos and videos.

RAM (Random Access Memory) is expensive, but much faster than internal memory. However, it will forget everything if not connected to a power supply. It serves as a type of work surface for your apps - to store the temporary data needed to use the phone.

Android smartphones: you don't need to clear any memory yourself. / © ANDROIDPIT

How much RAM do you need on Android?

High-end smartphones come on the market today with 4, 6 or 8 GB. To future-proof for the next few years, 6 GB should be more than adequate. With 4 GB, memory may be used up quickly if you run a lot of apps simultaneously or enjoy heavy gaming. For most though, 4 GB is just fine. For the most premium devices, the amount of RAM increases even further to 8 GB and that's a good thing.

Decent performance cannot be achieved with Android Go and a gigabyte of RAM in the low-end, as our test of the Nokia 1 has shown. Therefore, we recommend having 2 GB of RAM at the very least on any smartphone you purchase, with 4 GB being the more comfortable number for most users.

Android RAM full: reason to panic?

After a while, your internal memory fills up with the apps you use most often. It then needs to be partially cleared up in order to be able to launch new apps. Your Android system does this automatically - you don't need to do anything.

This idea that RAM inside Android needs to be cleared manually is a misconception. Emptied RAM would mean that you need to constantly relaunch apps. This would cost time and power, and reduce battery life.

Having full RAM isn't a bad thing, and is even desired. As Android has its roots in Linux and Unix, the Linux system kernel has set rules for memory management. And these rules follow the philosophy that free internal memory is wasted memory.

Free memory is wasted memory

If you turn on your smartphone and load a few apps, all of these apps will rest in the memory. If you use an app, switch to the home screen and then return to the app, it will load almost instantly. This is because the app remains in some form within the internal memory. Thanks to this memory, the smartphone processor can run instantly.

But if you had a task-killer app or RAM-economizing feature that constantly closes processes in the background, you would need to wait a long time for Facebook or Whatsapp to load up again. Such RAM management could turn even work to the detriment of powerful smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S7, as seen in the following video.