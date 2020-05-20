Razer launches its new Opus cans with hybrid ANC

Razer, the brand for gamers, has released its Opus wireless Bluetooth headphones with ANC. The company is undercutting both Sony and Bose on price as it looks to attack a competitive over-ear headphone market.

Featuring THX-certified sound and advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, the Razer Opus headphones have been designed to deliver the highest level of sound quality without everyday background noise interfering with your gaming experience. Since most streaming services now offer the highest level of audio quality, Razer says that headphones must be able to reproduce the richness of detail and nuances of the high-resolution streams.

The new Razer Opus are quite attractive. / © Razer

The Razer Opus use what the brand is calling Advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology to shield outside noise. Four dedicated ANC microphones are used to filter out a wide range of external frequencies. This is said to result in a cleaner and more instantaneous sound experience.

Working closely with the Opus design team has allowed Razer to provide a lot of input during the development process, said Peter Vasay, Head of THX Certification. "The result is a high-performance wireless headphone with a rich, balanced sound image, clear vocal quality and deep, powerful bass optimized for music, games, and movies."

To meet the stringent requirements for THX certification, fine details such as the frequency range and frequency response must be able to reproduce both clear and detailed vocal quality and deep and powerful bass without distortion at high volume levels.

The carry case looks high quality in the official product images. / © Razer

The Razer Opus' lightweight and "leatherette-covered" earpads have been built to be pressure-free fit for long gaming sessions. The battery lasts up to 25 hours with ANC activated, according to Razer. There's also a Quick Attention mode that allows you to hear background noise from the environment. In addition, the optional 3.5mm analog connector allows for connection to a wide range of devices.

Razer Opus specifications:

THX Certification

Hybrid active noise cancellation with four dedicated ANC microphones

Opus Mobile App - THX-tuned EQ presets, automatic settings and battery capacity

Quick Attention mode for amplifying ambient noise

Auto Pause/Auto Play

Battery life up to 25 hours with ANC

3.5 mm connector and carrying case

Drivers: 2 x dynamic 40 mm drivers

Weight: 265 g

Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Microphone: 4 for hybrid ANC, 2 for voice chat

Connection: Bluetooth 4.2 & 3.5 mm

Codecs: AAC & APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

Price and availability

The Razer Opus headphones will cost €209.99 in Europe. That's about €80 cheaper than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and around €100 cheaper than the Sony WH-1000XM3. If Razer can come anywhere close to those two big boys in terms of performance, it could be onto a winner here.