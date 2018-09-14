The Razer Phone 2 looks familiar, but there's a reason
There are a lot of rumors about the Razer Phone 2, such as a huge 144 Hz display and a special loudspeaker. But recent images seem to show a rather conservative design...or is it? An interesting leak reveals another side to the story that could change everything.
For weeks, if not months, rumours have been spreading about the features and design of the Razer Phone 2, including a 6.6-inch Ultra Wide Display in 21:9 format with 144 Hz (without notch) and a loudspeaker along the left side. Exciting, right? But then a rendered image appeared that seemed to quash the hopes of fans looking forward to a redesigned gaming smartphone from Razer.
The image was leaked to Android Headlines from a supposedly trustworthy source and showed a design of the Razer Phone 2 hardly changed at all compared to its predecessor.
As you can see in the picture, the gaming giant's new smartphone could also have wide edges with stereo speakers facing forward, a slightly wider frame around the display, and volume keys positioned centrally on the left side. Only the openings for the front camera and the sensors seem to move further apart.
It doesn't seem like Razer is really stepping up its game here, even in the face of competition like the hardcore Asus ROG gaming phone.
Locked into Project Linda?
While at first glance a Razer Phone 2 that looks just like the original one naturally disappoints, there could be a silver lining. Razer teased us earlier this year with the intriguing Project Linda, a dock that turns the Razer Phone into a 13-inch laptop.
This laptop dock was designed for the original Razer Phone rectangle, and if it would come out as compatible with both generations of the gaming smartphone, that would mean that both would have to fit into the dock, wherein the Razer Phone's display would be used a laptop trackpad.
Speaking of touchpads though, there's been another leak which offers an even crazier idea...
A backside you'll want to touch
Maybe there's a big change to the new Razer Phone 2 that can't be seen from the front. According to a picture tweeted by Evan Blass, there might be a touchpad on the back of the phone. Also not visible is the suspected chroma LED effect, so that the device can create the lighting effects that Razer is well known for, for example, when a notification arrives.
Ultimately the above image should be taken with a grain of salt, but it's an intriguing possibility, especially if this rear touchpad is meant to interact with Project Linda or a similar accessory.
Of course, there will be an upgrade to the specs under the hood. The next-gen Razer Phone should pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB RAM and hopefully 512 GB of storage to handle memory-hogging high-end mobile games. A 4,500 mAh battery should power the device, and Android 9 Pie, of course, is assumed to be the operating system.
What do you think of a touchpad on the back? Could you imagine a real practical use for it?
Source: Android Headlines, Evan Blass
No comments