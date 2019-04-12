Realme will release its 3 Pro at the end of April (and we will be there)

Realme is not a very well known brand in Europe, but the brand intends to make a name for itself on an international scale. We all now have the honor of being invited to the presentation of its future model, the Realme 3 Pro.

The official invitation does not give any information about the device itself, all this remains a mystery. On the other hand, it gives us the date and location of the event: the device will be presented on April 24 in New Delhi, India.

An international launch in India is quite rare. / © Realme

We will, of course, be present at the event, our French bearded Editor, Pierre, will go to India to follow the presentation live. If there are things you would like to know about the brand, you can of course comment on them and if possible he will try to answer them. The question on when he will shave his beard will unfortunately not be answered.

As the device is called Pro, it should be much more powerful than Realme 3. The slogan "Speed Awakens" also goes in this direction, perhaps it will be a powerful smartphone at an affordable price, like the Pocophone?