Realme 6 and 6 Pro launch with quad cameras and 90Hz displays

The fast-growing smartphone brand, Realme, continues its relentless release assault with the new Realme 6 series and Realme Band. Here are all the details.

The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones both feature 90Hz 'Ultra Smooth' displays, a 64-megapixel AI quad-camera, 30W Flash Charge, and Realme UI Based on Android 10 out of the box.

The Realme 6 has a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. It is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Pro has a 6.6-inch display with the same refresh rates, but you get an upgrade to Gorilla Glass 5 on the Pro-variant. Both phones are hole-punched on the front, but the 6 Pro has a wider, pill-shaped hole accommodate the two selfie cameras.

The new Realme 6 Pro comes in two color options. / © Realme

The Realme 6 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC whilst the Realme 6 Pro is the first smartphone in the world to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. The Pro variant features a total of six cameras, including dual wide-angle front cameras and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera with 20x hybrid zoom capabilities.

With newly upgraded 30W Flash Charge means that the Realme 6 series' 4,300mAh batteries can be fully charged

within 60 minutes, according to the manufacturer. Even during heavy gaming, the 30W Flash Charge can charge up to 55 percent in just 60 minutes. Both phones have the same battery capacity.

The Realme 6 Pro is available in two color options – lightning blue and lightning orange - whilst the non-Pro version comes in comet white and comet blue.

The Realme 6 comes in white or blue. / © Realme

In India, The Realme 6 will come in three memory variants: 4GB/64GB priced at Rs.12999 ($180), 6GB/128GB priced at Rs.14999 ($205) and 8GB/128GB priced at Rs.15999 ($220) and will go on sale from March 11, 2020.

The Realme 6 Pro also comes in three memory variants: 6GB/64GB priced at Rs.16999 ($230), 6GB/128GB priced at Rs.17999 ($245) and 8GB/128GB priced at Rs.18999 ($260). The Realme 6 Pro will go on sale from March 13, 2020.

After the debut in India, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will also be released in Europe and Southeast Asia, with more global markets in the coming months. Those prices could creep up a little in Europe, but Realme has been very competitive on pricing up until now and the new 6 Series will be no different.

What do you think of the new Realme smartphones? Share your thoughts below the line.