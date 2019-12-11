Here's everything we know about the Buds Air, Realme's AirPod killers

Chinese manufacturer, Realme, seemingly not content with shaking up the smartphone market, has revealed ambitions to take on the old guard in terms of audio tech too. According to sources, Realme is set to release a competitor to Apple's AirPods called the Buds Air.

This is not the first time a company has tried to muscle their way into the market following the enormous success of Apple's once-mocked true wireless headphones. Huawei has launched its FreeBuds, now on their third iteration, and brands like Anker, with its Soundcore stuff, and Mobvoi, with its TicPods, have all tried to get a piece of the action. Realme, however, could just be best placed to succeed though.

There are no prizes for guessing the design inspiration here, but Realme has in the past been one of the best at taking popular design choices and reproducing them at a fraction of the cost of the competition. That means you can expect the Buds Air to come with a carry case that supports wireless charging.

Wireless charging will be available right out of the box / © GSMArena

Realme itself has already teased the true wireless headphones, confirming that three color variants will be available. Whilst we have not confirmed which colors those will be, it seems highly likely that black and white will be joined by yellow, the color of the brand's logo.

A seamless experience is waiting to turn your world around — ‘real’ sound & a connection you would instantly hold on to in some bold colours! Guess the 3 colours of our upcoming product within one hour and get a chance to win it for real. RT & reply with your answer. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/niKi8QsgEr — realme (@realmemobiles) December 6, 2019

We also know that the headphones will be fitted with 12mm bass boosters to deliver powerful sound. Aside from wireless charging, the carry case should come with a USB-C port for regular wired charging. We don't know much about battery life yet, but we won't have to wait too much longer to find out.

The Realme Buds Air will be launched on December 17 at an event in India. The brand is expected to announce the XT 730G smartphone alongside the true wireless headphones. In terms of price, the rumor is that they're going to be available for Rs 4,999, which is about $70/£53.

What do you think of the Realme Buds Air? A true competitor to the Apple AirPods, or just another copycat product? Let us know in the comments below.