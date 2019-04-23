Realme sets its sights on the US and Europe

The rumor has become a reality. At the presentation of its new smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro, in New Delhi, Realme confirmed its arrival in Europe and the United States. The brand, created a year ago, will be launched in the first half of 2019. A way to increase competition in an already highly competitive entry-level and mid-range sector.

Like Xiaomi a short while ago, Realme is coming to Europe. Launched by OPPO last year, the brand is making its debut in Europe. The Chinese manufacturer, independent of OPPO in its choices, will start its career first in the old continent before arriving in the United States in a second phase, confirmed by Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme, and Levi Lee, the future head of Realme in Europe.

Realme 3 Pro, the brand's headliner

The first device that should land for sale will be the Realme 3 Pro. The smartphone, available in India for just under $200, offers a particularly attractive price-quality ratio that could challenge many devices, including the latest Redmi Note 7. With a 6.3-inch screen (and a drop-shaped notch), the Realme 3 Pro features a Snapdragon 710 processor, a 4045 mAh battery compatible with VOOC 3.0 fast charging and a dual camera (one of the sensors is the Sony IMX519, which is found on the OnePlus 6T).

Realme 3 Pro is expected to arrive in Europe very soon. AndroidPIT

Realme will release its first device before the end of the first half of the year, i.e. in May or June. Sales will start online and London should host the first Realme teams in Europe. While the launch in the United States is planned afterwards, no detailed timetable has been given for the brand's deployment yet.



Until now, Realme smartphones have only been available in certain, mainly emerging countries, including India. In one year, the manufacturer has sold more than 6 million phones and built a range of 4 products, for a total of 8 smartphones: Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C1, Realme C2 and Realme U1.

