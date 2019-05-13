Realme X and its pop-up camera will be unveiled on May 15

Realme is a young brand, little known in the West but with a strong presence on the Asian continent, particularly in India where it recently presented the 3 Pro. We also know that it has the ambition to conquer Europe, probably with Realme X . Here's everything we know about the device.

Realme follows the strategy of some Chinese manufacturers (notably its brothers and sisters OPPO, OnePlus and Vivo), which consists in offering a good value for money in order to attract a large number of potential buyers. Under the code name RMX1901, the future Realme X will probably seek its place on the mid-range market at an affordable price.

A large 6.5-inch screen

The device has been certified by TENAA, a Chinese certification body. This allowed us to get some initial information in pictures: the smartphone has a screen diagonal of 6.5 inches and, as we have seen later in other pictures, a screen with relatively thin borders.

Subsequently, Realme itself confirmed almost all the other information available in various images. The screen type is now confirmed, it is an AMOLED. OLED displays are generally those that have a fingerprint reader under the screen so it is not surprising to see OLED technology being used here, however the fingerprint technology under the screen is now possible on LCD today.

The definition used would be Full HD+ (1080 x 2340), which should be more than sufficient for the vast majority of users.

A pop-up camera for Realme X. Weibo

No retractable camera

Like the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, the camera offers a retractable camera system but according to the images it will bring out a very small module. The advantage of this system is that it avoids the notch, but it will of course be necessary to determine the strength of this module. Please note that this photo module only concerns the front camera, at the back we have a double camera.

The camera would have a 48 megapixel sensor, the Sony IMX 586, a sensor we already know from the Honor 20 but with an F/1.7 opening, combined with a 5 megapixel sensor. The smartphone will be optimized to provide better quality night shots.

Here is what the new Realme X could look like. Weibo

Interesting specs

The device will probably use a Snapdragon 710 and not a Snapdragon 730 as originally thought, which should allow quite correct performance for mid-range users. Several configurations will be possible: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. Another source also talks about 8 GB of RAM.

Android Pie will of course be on board, accompanied by the ColorOS overlay. As for the battery, we would find a capacity of 3680 mAh.