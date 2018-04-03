Why you should still consider the first Pixel

The Pixel smartphone was officially released over a year and a half ago and continues to have the reputation as one of the best smartphones on the scene. Google Pixels offer many advantages over other smartphones, and the first version is still a fantastic option, even now. Here's why you should consider buying the first edition.

Pure and updated software

It may sound obvious, but one of the main reasons to buy any Google Pixel is having bloat-free software and a simple, clean user experience. Smartphones that offer a stock Android version without unnecessary applications are fast and efficient.

Pixels offer the best Android experience of any smartphone

The advantage of having a smartphone that is 100% Google is that your device will always be one of the first to be updated. Monthly security updates, fixed bugs, performance improvements or design changes - this is the best experience Google's mobile operating system has to offer. It provides updates for the next 2 years after release, including monthly updates with security patches.

For the time being, only Pixels can be equipped with the Android P Developer Preview. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

You can enjoy the latest Android update as soon as it is officially released with your Pixel. So you won't have to wait weeks or even months to get the new features. Developers and tech enthusiasts alike who are interested in the new version of Android P can also install the first developer preview on their device.

The design still scores some points

The first generation of Google Pixels don't shine aesthetically, as the design isn't particularly original, and they don't have bezel-less displays. I have to admit, however, that I still prefer the design and feel of the first generation of the Pixel. The metal body has a less 'plastic' feel and the glass panel on the back that houses the fingerprint reader look better than they do on the Pixel 2.

The box contains a small surprise. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

It's true, in the front you won't find a bezel-less display or an 18:9 format, but for some users this could be a positive design choice. Unlike on the new Pixels, the camera doesn't jut out, making the back of the phone much smoother and sleeker.

The camera has stood the test of time

If there's one aspect that impressed us with the launch of the range, it's the camera. This is one reason why this phone is a more than valid choice almost two years after its release. The shots are of an excellent quality and will definitely meet your expectations (even high ones!).

The first generation Pixels boasted the world's best smartphone camera and kept this title for a while until its successor, the Pixel 2 XL, the Galaxy S9 Plus, and now the Huawei P20 Pro (with its triple camera setup) arrived on the scene.

No longer the best, but keeps up without a doubt keeps up with the competition. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Pixels have a 12.3 megapixel sensor (4:3 format), which is almost the same as the Pixel 2, and an aperture of f/2.0. Google's processing and machine learning means it takes great photos. In addition, first-generation Google smartphones have an exclusive camera application that effectively process images, even in HDR+.

The price has more than halved

Let's talk about the cost. The Google smartphones that marked the end of the Nexus program made heads turn because of the price. But more than a year later, the price tag has been greatly reduced (by almost half), making the Pixel and Pixel XL a real bargain.

Just to make a comparison, at the same figure of these smartphones (about $500) you can get your hands on a Sony Xperia XA2 or a Huawei P20 Lite that are good phones, but not top-range.

Tempted by the Pixel? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

What's your opinion of Pixel smartphones? Do you already have one, or are you going to buy one? Let us know in the comments!