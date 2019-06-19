You could soon be charging your e-scooters in just 5 minutes
Charging times for electric vehicles are still far too long. With StoreDot. this is supposed to change, and radically. Behind it are powerful investors and a new technology that does without graphite.
E-scooters like the new Vespa Elettrica take several hours to fully recharge. Replaceable batteries can be a solution for some models, but they are very expensive. Now there is a solution that could trigger a real battery revolution in the mobility industry. In just five minutes, batteries as large as those in electric scooters and e-bikes could soon be fully recharged from 0 to 100 percent. This would mean that one of the major obstacles to buying electric vehicles, the long charging time, is removed.
"We are developing a new generation of lithium-ion batteries," says Doron Myersdorf, CEO of the Israeli company StoreDot. "More specifically, we are eliminating the use of graphite in the battery," he added. The material that has been used in batteries for years is less suitable than tin, germanium and silicon, which are supposed to provide more capacity and significantly faster charging times than lithium-ion batteries.
The old guard of companies provides the money
Behind StoreDot are three powerful investors who are driving the technology forward: BP, Daimler and Samsung. A somewhat unusual combination, but one that makes sense on closer inspection. BP, as the classic representative of fossil fuels, has been busy for some time now creating the change to renewable energies - out of self-interest, but laudable nevertheless. The situation is similar at Daimler, where Stuttgart carmakers must also devote more attention to new forms of mobility. Samsung, as one of the biggest electronics companies in the world, has its fingers in the pie too.
A little skepticism about the announcement is nevertheless appropriate. StoreDot had already made headlines in 2017 with an upcoming battery revolution that was to bring smartphone batteries from 0 to 100 percent in five minutes. Two years later, however, nothing of this can yet be seen.
