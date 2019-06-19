You could soon be charging your e-scooters in just 5 minutes

Charging times for electric vehicles are still far too long. With StoreDot. this is supposed to change, and radically. Behind it are powerful investors and a new technology that does without graphite.

E-scooters like the new Vespa Elettrica take several hours to fully recharge. Replaceable batteries can be a solution for some models, but they are very expensive. Now there is a solution that could trigger a real battery revolution in the mobility industry. In just five minutes, batteries as large as those in electric scooters and e-bikes could soon be fully recharged from 0 to 100 percent. This would mean that one of the major obstacles to buying electric vehicles, the long charging time, is removed.

"We are developing a new generation of lithium-ion batteries," says Doron Myersdorf, CEO of the Israeli company StoreDot. "More specifically, we are eliminating the use of graphite in the battery," he added. The material that has been used in batteries for years is less suitable than tin, germanium and silicon, which are supposed to provide more capacity and significantly faster charging times than lithium-ion batteries.