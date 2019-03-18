The Redmi family is growing and it's expanding far beyond smartphones. Xiaomi's subbrand is now delving into the wireless headset market with the new Redmi AirDots, which have just been presented at an unbeatable price: just 13 euros (99.9 yuan or around $14).

The Redmi Ecosystem continues in its quest to further lower the prices of its mother brand, Xiaomi. After the arrival of the more than affordable Redmi Note 7 (costs less than 200 euros and has remarkable features), today, the Chinese giant presented the new earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 and an autonomy of about 4 hours. Of course, and as you would expect from this type of wireless headset, they come in the charging box, the battery of which amounts to 3,000 mAh (up to 12 hours long).

The Redmi AirDots come in black. / © Xiaomi

Although quite similar to Xiaomi's AirDots Youth Edition, the Redmi AirDots have a physical button instead of a touch control panel like the first ones. It controls volume, playback or interruption of songs and the virtual assistant.

Here is a summary of all the features of the new Redmi AirDots:

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with RTL8763BFR processor

Battery: 40 mAh per handset (about 4 hours); box has 3,000 mAh (about 12 hours)

Headphone dimensions: 26.65 x 16.4 x 21.6 mm

Box dimensions: 62 x 40 x 27.2 mm

Headphone weight: 4.1 grams

Redmi is also launching a washing machine

The new wireless headphones of the Chinese giant have not arrived on the market alone. The Redmi ecosystem has made it clear that they are going to offer a wide variety of products at an affordable price. It has therefore introduced an automatic washing machine: the Redmi A1. We don't know much more than that it has a load capacity of up to 8 kg and 10 wash programs. Well and most importantly, we know the price. And yes, it is also crazy: a little more than 100 euros at the exchange rate (799 yuan or around $120).

Both the Redmi AirDots earphones and the Redmi A1 washing machine will be on sale in China on 9 April, although it is not yet clear whether they will spread to more territories such as Europe for now.

What do you think about Redmi's new products? Would you like them to come to the US?