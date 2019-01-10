Redmi Note 7: 48MP camera for $150?

At the beginning of the month Xioami had already announced Redmi - a sub brand distinct from the main company. It's now official. The division of the brand, which closely resembles the situation of Huawei and Honor, has made it debut with the Redmi Note 7, which has great promise at an extremely competitive price.

Xiaomi's Redmi series has always been a great success, so much so that the parent company decided to create a sub brand with the name and launch the Redmi Note 7 under its wing. After the arrival of Pocophone, it is now time for the new president of the brand, Lu Weibing (former Vice President of Xiaomi), to take the reins of this division of the Chinese company.

Elegant design and vibrant colors

The Redmi Note 7 is not only surprising for its technical features at an affordable price, but also its design. The smartphone is made entirely of glass and is available in very attractive gradient colors. The display is 6.3 inches with a FullHD+ resolution and a dewdrop notch at the top.

A little notch that will certainly give you no problems. / © Redmi

A camera to be envied

The most interesting thing about the Redmi Note 7, however, are its cameras. The main camera of the device uses a Samsung GM1 sensor with 48 MP and lenses with f/1.8 focal length. This should ensure incredibly detailed shots during the day and better behavior at night, thanks to the possibility of using the pixel binning technique. 4 pixels are combined together to collect more light, resulting in higher quality 12 MP images.

Lumia 1020 who? / © Redmi

Next to this camera is a second 5-megapixel sensor and there's also a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.

What's under the hood?

As for the SoC, we find the latest Snapdragon 660 that still is able to offer good performance. Considering the smartphone's price, it is more than acceptable. Redmi Note 7 does not want to give up an excellent autonomy: inside you will find a 4000mAh battery with support for rapid charging to 18W via USB Type-C. There's also an IR LED and a 3.5mm headphone jack - two increasingly rare features for current smartphones.

Drafts Notes 7: technical specifications Technical specifications Display 6,3" Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 RAM 3GB/4GB/6GB Internal memory 32GB/64GB Rear camera 48MP f/1.8 + 5MP Front camera 13MP Battery 4000mAh Other IR LED, 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C,

The black color variant is the most discreet and elegant. / © Redmi

An unbeatable price/performance ratio

The smartphone is currently only available in China at a price of 999 yuan (around $150) for the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage version. There are variants with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (1999 yuan / $295) and finally a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (1399 yuan / $206). This low price makes the Redmi Note 7 a champion of value for money, and the cheapest smartphone with a 48 megapixel camera.

Would you like to see it in your country too? Let us know in the comments.