Ressence’s $48,000 solar-powered smartwatch is out in April
Luxury watchmaker, Ressence, has set an early April release date for its Type 2 e-Crown smartwatch. The solar-powered watch, which can switch between two different time zones on the fly, will cost $48,000 when it launches in spring.
The price tag is indeed eye-watering, but will come as little surprise to those familiar with the brand. Ressence does not sell watches for less than ten grand, with 20 or 30 thousand dollar options padding out its catalog. The new smart version of Ressence's Type 2 is the first mechanical watch with a built-in smart crown.
The device features solar cells for recharging. The photovoltaic cells are covered by micro-shutters when battery life is high, but those will open when you are running low on juice. The watch has 36-hours of battery life before it needs to recharge itself. Essentially, for the wearer, battery life is unlimited.
Whilst the Type 2 e-Crown is able to self-adjust time and switch time zones by itself, don't be expecting to be replying to emails and sending messages off this thing. It's smart, but it's not really what you could feasibly call an (expensive) alternative to the Apple Watch Series 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch. A companion app connects the Type 2 e-Crown with your smartphone via Bluetooth.
The Ressence Type 2 e-Crown is made of anthracite PVD titanium and comes in a curved 45mm case that's 12mm thick. You get a choice of fabric or leather for the strap and you can choose between black or gray for the dials. Oh, and it's not really that waterproof. What more do you want for the best part of 50 G's?
Source: The Verge
