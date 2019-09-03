Samsung announces Galaxy A90 5G ahead of the IFA

Just a day before the start of the IFA 2019 in Berlin, Samsung has announced the Galaxy A90 5G. The latest device for the mid-range A-line comes with 5G connectivity and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The South Korean manufacturer says it has made the new A90 5G for digital natives living in the 'Era of Live'. This is clearly being aimed at a younger generation of smartphone fans who want to capture, stream and share content on the go.

The new Galaxy A90 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. It's an Infinity-U Display, with a dewdrop notch like we've seen on the Galaxy A50. There's a triple camera setup featuring a main 48-megapixel sensor, and 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 32-megapixel sensor.

In terms of power, the A90 5G comes with a Snapdragon 855 Octa-core processor from Qualcomm. This is the same CPU that is in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 lines, Samsung's two flagship smartphone products for 2019. There are 6 and 8GB options for RAM and the internal storage of 128GB is expandable via MicroSD, but only on the 6GB model.

The battery is a hefty 4,500 mAh and the A90 5G supports fast charging at up to 25W. The phone will come in two colors, black and white.

DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung, said: "We’re excited about the success of the Galaxy A Series – a generation of smartphones built for the new Era of Live that focuses on essential features people want the most, including a high-quality camera, long-lasting battery and immersive display."

Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm Incorporated, said: "We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Samsung to bring the high-powered speed and performance of 5G to as many people as possible through the most advanced platform yet, the flagship Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform."

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G specs and features / © Samsung

Can we really call the Galaxy A series 'mid-range' anymore?

The lines between what we used to separate as the 'flagship' and 'mid-range' tiers of the smartphone market are becoming increasingly blurred. I'm not just talking about brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus launching flagship-killing phones at prices that undercut the traditional big boys, either. At Samsung, the gap in price and specs between its own devices is becoming smaller and smaller.

The new Galaxy A90 5G is set to launch in South Korea tomorrow for a rumored price of 900,000 KRW. That's about $740/£610. Even in 2019 and the days of the thousand-dollar flagships, I still find it a little embarrassing to label a smartphone that cost seven-hundred bucks a mid-range device. Sure, the A series sits below the S and the Note lines in Samsung's hierarchy, and the A90 5G will be the most expensive A series phone, but this is happening across the board at Samsung. The Galaxy A80 cost £579/$600 as well.

When you factor in the Galaxy S10e, it seems that Samsung is running out of space in between its flagship S series and in mid-range A series. What do you think?