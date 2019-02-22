Samsung CEO confirms that Galaxy Home will arrive in April
What is the Galaxy Home? It's a connected smart speaker from Samsung, one more to add to the long list of devices that want to find their place in your home. We have been talking about it for a long time - it has even been introduced, but it is still not available for purchase. According to the company's CEO, this will change in April.
Samsung Electronics' big boss, DJ Koh, spoke with CNET after the Unpacked event (during which the company presented its new smartwatch, 5G smartphone, Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus as well as the smaller S10e model). Samsung's small connected speaker was already presented at the Galaxy Note 9 event last summer, but it has not arrived in stores yet. However, according to DJ Koh it will be on the market from April this year.
It is of course a device using Bixby, Samsung's smart voice assistant. In reality, we don't know much more about the device. Its functions should be similar to that of the competition from Google, Amazon or Apple, but what will the other advantages be? And what about its price? The competition offers mini models (Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini), and it is unlikely that Samsung will market its Galaxy Home at such an attractive price, so it will need to justify the difference with more advanced features.
Are you interested in this smart device? Let us know in the comments.
No comments