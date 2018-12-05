Samsung could put an in-display fingerprint sensor on a smartwatch

The in-display fingerprint reader is one of the latest innovations in this year's smartphones, and is expected to reach many more models in 2019. We already knew all of this, but what if it is also implemented in future smartwatches? Samsung has filed a patent that would make it possible.

Having a fingerprint reader under the screen has been one of the novelties seen in 2018 in devices such as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the OnePlus 6T and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. Samsung has not yet taken the step, but is expected to begin to introduce this technology in its upcoming Galaxy S10. Not only that, but the Korean company has filed a patent to include such a fingerprint reader in a smartwatch.

What does the patent outline?

With this technology, it would be easier and more efficient to unlock your smartwatch, as well as other Samsung linked devices such as smartphones or tablets. Thanks to this, actions such as paying through your smartwatch will become more secure. In addition to the above-mentioned fingerprint reader, it appears that an on-screen loudspeaker and an iris scanner would be included too.

In the patent, we can see how this technology would be found right in the center of the screen, in a pressure sensitive area. It is important to note that the fingerprint reader would only be activated in this area of the smartwatch, not anywhere else on the screen.

The patent filed by Samsung. / © Samsung

When will it be a reality?

Obviously, it remains to be seen whether all of this remains only in a patent or ends up getting to some company product, perhaps a Galaxy Watch 2. Its predecessor, one of the most complete smartwatches on the market, when it was introduced in August 2018 together with Note 9.

If Samsung has the same plans for a Galaxy Watch 2, that means we could see it in the summer of 2019... At the moment they're all assumptions.

Do you think a fingerprint reader would be useful in a smartwatch display? Let us know.