Has Samsung found the perfect recipe for success with the A series?

Launched in 2014, the popularity of the Galaxy A series has continued to grow over time. Proof of such a bold claim is the fact that the Galaxy A5 (2016) is now one of the most popular Android phones available today. After a few weeks of marketing the Galaxy A3 and A5 (2017), it appears the range still has a bright future ahead of it. Both smartphones have made a good impression since their release. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, and we're expecting to come away from our own tests with the same impression. So, what's the secret behind Samsung's success?

Start with a premium design similar to their flagship

Samsung has played this particular card well, as many users are naturally very responsive to high-quality design. That's why the South Korean manufacturer has kept to this rule for its smartphones, particularly for their mid-range devices where the market competition is most fierce. Before the success of their flagships, Samsung had decided to take inspiration from these lines for the Galaxy A series. Last year, the Galaxy S6 served as the model for the A5 and A3. This year, it's the Galaxy S7's turn.

The new A series devices have adopted the same style as the extremely popular S7. As a result, we have elegant metal casings which bode well for excellent handling. Unlike last year's model, the camera on the 2017 model no longer protrudes. In terms of design, both the Galaxy A5 and A3 2017 are still more high quality and have better finishes than their predecessors.

The Galaxy A5 will be available in Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and ²Peach Cloud. / © Slash Leaks

Add great technical specifications

As with all mid-range phones, Samsung doesn’t neglect the technical characteristics of its smartphones. The A series smartphones all sport a Super AMOLED screen, Full HD or HD definition, in-house Exynos octa-core processors, 2 or 3 GB of RAM: a 3D glass back, a fingerprint reader… All running with Android Marshmallow and with a guarantee that they will receive Android Nougat in 2017. The cherry on top: you can use a Micro SD card.

Both models have IP68 certification, just like their big brother

Additionally, both models have the IP68 certification, just like their big brother. In other words, you can put the phone in 1.5 m deep water for a maximum of 30 minutes. Finally, there is a Type-C USB port.

Mix with an affordable price

Finally, the key to this Samsung A series recipe is the lower price compared to its flagships. This year, the South Korean manufacturer has slightly raised the price but the tariffs remain affordable. It's expected that the Galaxy A3 (2017) and A5 (2017) will be released in the US in February. The Galaxy A5 is tipped to go on sale for $450 and the Galaxy A3 at $350. As a comparison, this is a savings of close to $200 on average compared to the Galaxy S7, and for a very efficient device.

Despite the Note 7 fiasco, Samsung still have enduring popularity. / © Samsung

One last ingredient (which may be a little subjective) is added to this recipe for success and sticks to the brand is that, despite the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco and its affect on the company's reputation, Samsung is still one of the most popular brands among Android users. The South Korean manufacturer is excellent when it comes to brand marketing, with the Christmas advertising campaigns only confirming this. Many customers want a smartphone from one of Samsung's lettered series, and it often doesn't matter which model. The A series is no exception to this rule and will no doubt benefit from this trend.



Have you succumbed to the charm of the Samsung Galaxy A series? Are you waiting for the 2017 version devices to be released? Let us know in the comments below.



