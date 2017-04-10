Samsung Galaxy A5 and A3 (2017): here are all known problems and solutions

Technology has its issues. Like all devices, the Galaxy A3 (2017) and A5 (2017) have their share of problems that can sometimes spoil the experience a little. Of course, these devices aren't exploding like the Note 7, but there are some are minor problems which happen to some users. Fortunately, we have the solutions for you here.

The battery drains very quickly

Problem

Several users have reported the following problem on the Galaxy A3 (2017) and A5 (2017): the battery empties in just a few hours. The strength of the A5 being its battery life, it's all the more irritating.

Solution

If the loss of battery life seems really drastic, your phone likely has a defect - because the battery life of the A5 (2017) is well above the average. The A3 (2017) isn't bad either. It normally allows you a full day of use, including social networking, surfing, video and more. But, if you only get a few hours out of it, you've got a problem.

Go into the battery settings to see which applications are consuming the most energy to find the culprit. Some applications can work in the background, and, if they are poorly optimized they can seriously drain your battery.

Smartphones and batteries: will they ever get along? © AndroidPIT

The fingerprint reader doesn't recognize your fingerprints

Problem

Some fingerprint scanner are quite finicky, but it is difficult to make a generality because several factors come into play: the way you registered your fingerprints, the condition of the finger, and so on. Several users have complained about the fingerprint scanner of the Galaxy A5 (2017), especially my colleague Jessica who had noted a big problem with it in her review.

Solution

In most cases, the problem comes from the user: make sure you have registered the fingerprint from various angles, in the same position as when you try to unlock your phone. This seems silly, but many users simply put their finger on the scanner during configuration, without swiping it correctly. Also, remember to keep your finger dry.

It seems from reports that the A5 (2017) is more affected than the A3 (2017). That said, it is still possible (in theory) that Samsung could offer some kind of an update to fix the problem.

The fingerprint scanners of the A3 (2017) and A5 (2017) do not always work well. © AndroidPIT

The device does not connect to the computer

Problem

Normally, your computer detects your Galaxy A3 (2017) or A5 (2017) phone when you connect it using a USB cable. But, sometimes the phone is not recognized by your computer.

Solution

First of all, you need to use a quality cable (either from the manufacturer or another reliable brand). If you don't see anything on the screen when you connect the phone, don't panic. Look at your phone: maybe it has detected the connection is prompting you about what to do next. If you still do not get any response from the device, check out the developer options (see how to enable them in this article) and enable USB debugging.

The WiFi connection is unstable

Problem

You are connected to the Internet with your Galaxy A3 or A5, and all of a sudden the connection is interrupted. This problem occurs from time to time (and not just on this model). It's difficult to determine the exact origin of the problem with this one.

Solution

Samsung has not communicated anything official about this problem, at least for now. This kind of issue is difficult to diagnose as there are several factors that can cause it. If you are sure that the problem is with the device and not with the connection (which is rather unlikely), check your network configuration and update your apps. Keeping your apps up-to-date to ensures their stability. If the problem persists, leave us a comment.

The problem sometimes comes from the router. © ANDROIDPIT

The touch screen is unresponsive

Problem

The touch screen of the phone leaves something to be desired, and sometimes you get no response from it at all. Navigation is complicated on the Galaxy A3 (2017) or A5 (2017) and sending messages seems to be an impossible mission.

Solution

The problem can be with the device hardware: if you have just received your phone, then it may have a defect, and if it has been dropped, that's another very likely cause of the trouble. It's difficult to do much yourself in this case, so get it repaired.

If the problem is software, simply restarting your phone may be the fix (it worked for me, in any case). If you are a more advanced user, you can try installing another ROM to see if this fixes the problem, but be sure you won't void the warranty first!

Did you encounter any other problems with these devices? Need help? Leave a comment below!