Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018): Hands-on video, manual reveal all

Samsung rumors just keep on coming. And it's not just about the latest top-of-the-range devices. The latest rumors concern two new smartphones from the company's mid-range series: Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ (2018). Thanks to these leaks, we already know their design and technical features.
Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ (2018): model number
Thanks to the user manual uploaded by Samsung itself in its online database, we can take a first look at the Galaxy A8 and A8+ 2018 presentation. The models are labelled SM-A530 and SM-A730 respectively.
Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ (2018): identical design
In the manual we find some graphics that detail the devices. Since there is no clear distinction between the two models, we can say that both smartphones will have the same design with the same positioning of the various ports and physical keys.
It is not yet known whether the dimensions will be the same for both models but the information available suggests that the only differences could be in the technical specifications.
We can observe the presence of a large 18.5:9 display as already seen on the Korean company's top range devices and the presence of a USB Type-C port at the bottom as well as two front cameras above the display.
Thanks to the second diagram we can confirm the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack (thankfully) and of a fingerprint reader on the back placed in a much more accessible position than that of the S8, S8+ or Note 8.
The position and shape of the fingerprint reader are reminiscent of those leaked out of the company's upcoming 2018 flagship, the Galaxy S9.
Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ (2018): technical specs
Unfortunately, the user manual does not provide any information about the technical features of the two smartphones in question. Luckily, the Internet provides, in the form of a YouTube video featuring a hands-on analysis of the major model, the Galaxy A8+.
In addition to showing us the device and confirming the design that appeared in the manual, the user was so kind as to insert a table with the technical features of the smartphone. We do not yet have the specifications of the non "plus" version, but we do not expect them to be so different.
The display will feature large 6" panel with FullHD+ resolution (1080 x 2220) while the SoC used will be an Exynos 7885 Octa-core (two 2.2 GHz cores and six 1.6 GHz cores).
The mid-range smartphone will also come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal memory with a microSD up to 256GB. The battery will be 3500 mAh with Quick Charge 2.0 technology, not the fastest on the market but fast enough for most users.
Compared to the Galaxy A range of 2017, the materials (metal frames and glass panels) remain unchanged, in addition to IP68 certification.
The rear camera will offer 16MP f/1.7 with PDAF phase detection autofocus while the two front cameras will be 16MP f/1.9 and 8MP f/1.9 respectively.
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018): technical specifications
|Samsung Galaxy A8+ 2018
|Display
|6 inches, 18,5:9, FullHD+ (1080 x 2220)
|Processor
|Exynos 7885 Octa-core (2x 2,2 GHz + 6x 1,6 GHz)
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal Memory
|64GB (expandable 256GB)
|Camera
|16MP f/1.7 (retro) / 16MP f/1.9 + 8MP f/1.9 (front)
|Battery
|3500 mAh, Quick Charge 2.0
|Extra
|
GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, Fingerprint reader on the rear, Bixby, 3.5mm jack
Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ (2018): release date and price
The company has not yet set an official presentation date for the two new devices but, given the arrival of CES 2018 at the beginning of the new year, we can imagine that Samsung will take advantage of the Las Vegas fair to showcase them.
There are still no rumors about how much these devices will cost, but given the precedents with the 2017 A range, we might expect a price tag of around $500.
What do you think? Are you excited for the new A-series models?
Lower the price, and these phones could mean something. With the one plus 5t costing the same why would these be considered? For people that don’t know, they’ll sell, but if they do know there’s a better phone, for the same ballpark price, and available, no.
I think if it's priced for 499.00 it will sell very well with 6gb's!