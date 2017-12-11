Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018): Hands-on video, manual reveal all

Samsung rumors just keep on coming. And it's not just about the latest top-of-the-range devices. The latest rumors concern two new smartphones from the company's mid-range series: Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ (2018). Thanks to these leaks, we already know their design and technical features .

Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ (2018): model number

Thanks to the user manual uploaded by Samsung itself in its online database, we can take a first look at the Galaxy A8 and A8+ 2018 presentation. The models are labelled SM-A530 and SM-A730 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ (2018): identical design

In the manual we find some graphics that detail the devices. Since there is no clear distinction between the two models, we can say that both smartphones will have the same design with the same positioning of the various ports and physical keys.

It is not yet known whether the dimensions will be the same for both models but the information available suggests that the only differences could be in the technical specifications.

A design vaguely reminiscent of the Google Pixel 2 XL. / © Samsung

We can observe the presence of a large 18.5:9 display as already seen on the Korean company's top range devices and the presence of a USB Type-C port at the bottom as well as two front cameras above the display.

Thanks to the second diagram we can confirm the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack (thankfully) and of a fingerprint reader on the back placed in a much more accessible position than that of the S8, S8+ or Note 8.

The position and shape of the fingerprint reader are reminiscent of those leaked out of the company's upcoming 2018 flagship, the Galaxy S9.

Looks like Samsung has finally learned how to position fingerprint readers. / © Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ (2018): technical specs

Unfortunately, the user manual does not provide any information about the technical features of the two smartphones in question. Luckily, the Internet provides, in the form of a YouTube video featuring a hands-on analysis of the major model, the Galaxy A8+.

In addition to showing us the device and confirming the design that appeared in the manual, the user was so kind as to insert a table with the technical features of the smartphone. We do not yet have the specifications of the non "plus" version, but we do not expect them to be so different.