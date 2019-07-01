You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy A80 with its rotating triple camera in Europe

The Galaxy A80 , Samsung's first smartphone with a rotating triple camera, is now available in Germany. Its main feature allows you to use the same camera for both main and selfie shots. It will cost 649 Euros at launch, the equivalent of around $735/£580.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

In addition to the camera, which features a 48-megapixel wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a ToF camera, the Galaxy A80 offers an almost bezel-less Full Infinity Super AMOLED display, a 3,700 mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The integrated camera module on the back of the smartphone automatically extends and rotates 180 degrees when you select the Selfie mode in the camera app. This gives selfies fans the same powerful camera for taking pictures of their own face as for landscape shots or portraits. Samsung also says that the viewing angle of the ultra-wide angle lens is approximately the same as that of the human eye.

The A80 is certainly a good-looking smartphone. / © AndroidPIT

The Galaxy A80 is certainly eye-catching smartphone, and not only because of its new rotating camera mechanism. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-core processor supported by 8 GB of RAM, which should be plenty to get the job done. The A80 comes with 128 GB of internal storage, which is not expandable. There's no headphone jack, either.

The Galaxy A80 is available in Angel Gold, Phantom Black and Ghost White. The smartphone can now be ordered in stores or directly from the Samsung Online Shop. Samsung is also selling a Standing Cover with two fold-out feet for 34.90 Euros ($40/£30). It is available in black or white.

The same camera on the front as on the back. / © AndroidPIT

We still don't know when the Galaxy A80 will come to either the UK or the US. In the UK at least, the device is already up on the South Korean brand's online store with the launch date "coming soon", so shouldn't be too far behind Germany. We also expect the A80 to launch in India this summer.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy A80? Would you buy one when it comes out in your region?