The Galaxy A8s with Infinity-O display makes its first appearance
At the end of last month, Samsung introduced a new trio of smartphones, including the Galaxy A8s. Although the company did not provide any kind of technical specifications, it stated that this device would have a new technology of "first adoption". Even then, the famous Ice Universe leaker said that Samsung would use the new Infinity-O display, the one with a hole in the top corner of the display for the front camera. Well, it seems that, as usual, the news was well-founded...
We've already gotten to know about Infinity-O, as Samsung nicknamed it during its Developer Conference, but apart from a few renders, we've never had any real proof of its existence. But just in these hours, SlashLeaks posted a photo that presumably shows the glass that will protect the next Galaxy A8s. The image shows the hole in the upper left corner of the screen very clearly, just as we expected.
The Galaxy A8s is expected to hit the market very soon with SoC Snapdragon 710, 6GB of RAM and, if the photo is legitimate, an Infinity-O display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which would mark its first official appearance.
Why are we talking about this? Well, because basically, it's the panel that will be installed on the Samsung Galaxy S10, scheduled for the beginning of next year. Using the Infinity-O solution, Samsung would continue to ignore notch, but this time it would get rid of the display frames altogether.
Are you curious to know more about this new type of display?
Source: SamMobile
the highlight of this phone is 4 4 cameras at back !! take awesome clicks