Samsung aims at Apple's MacBook Air with new Galaxy Book S

Besides the new Galaxy Note 10, Samsung has announced its return to laptops with the Galaxy Book S - but differently than in the past. A brand new chip is used, and the form factor is designed entirely for portability.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S weighs just 950 grams, a whopping 300 grams less than the Apple MacBook Air. The laptop, which is offered with Windows 10 Home or Pro, has a metal case and measures only 11.8 millimeters. Here, too, Samsung is looking to compete with Apple: The Galaxy Book S is 3.7 millimeters thinner than the Macbook Air. The screen of the new Samsung laptop has a TFT panel with full HD resolution and a diagonal of 13.3 inches.

The Galaxy Book S is sparse when it comes to connections. Two USB-C ports and a headphone jack must suffice. In addition, there are slots for a memory card to expand the internal storage of 256 GB (with 8 GB of RAM), and for a SIM card. Yes, the Galaxy Book S accepts a SIM card, because it should be online anytime and anywhere, not only where there is Wi-Fi. According to Samsung, the battery provides an enormously good battery life of 24 hours of active use.

Qualcomm instead of Intel

To ensure extremely long battery life and constant connectivity, Samsung had to make a change in technology. Instead of an Intel processor, the Snapdragon 8cx, which was presented at the Snapdragon Summit last December, will be used. This mobile chip was specially developed for use in always-connected laptops and is said to have the same performance as a current Intel Core i5. The integrated LTE modem provides transmission speeds of up to 2 Gbps. The Samsung Galaxy Book S will be the first device ever to be launched in Europe with the new Snapdragon 8cx. The processor was manufactured using the 7-nanometer method.

It doesn't get much slimmer than this / © Samsung

Samsung has not yet announced a date on which the sale of the Galaxy Book will start. However, it is planned that customers will be able to enjoy this new laptop this autumn. After all, Samsung already has a price at hand. If you want to buy the Galaxy Book S you'll have to pay $999, just fifty bucks more than for the Galaxy Note 10.