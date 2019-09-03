Samsung reopens Galaxy Fold registrations in the U.S.

While its official presentation could take place this week during the IFA show in Berlin, Samsung has already decided to open registrations in the United States for the Galaxy Fold , although no price is posted for the moment. It is reasonable to think, however, that the first folding smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer will again start at around $2,000.

This time, Samsung doesn't want to waste any time and will take advantage of this new season to finally launch its foldable smartphone. While the Note 10 has just been launched worldwide, the global number one now allows you to pre-register on the manufacturer's website to be notified as soon as possible of the opening of orders for the Fold. American users can enter their name, email address and postal code to register and join the waiting list.

Samsung delayed the initial market launch of the Fold after a number of test devices had broken down. Some testers had mistaken a film attached to the screen as a protective film and removed it. It was actually an integral part of the screen. Others, however, managed to break the smartphone for other reasons.

We'll soon be able to get our hands on the Galaxy Fold / © AndroidPIT

By launching the smartphone in September, Samsung would be meeting the new deadline it had communicated to the press and customers. The South Korean giant would also take the opportunity to make a little media shadow when the new iPhones, also scheduled for September, are released. Above all, it would put an end to the setback that some say has been as disruptive as the explosive Galaxy Note 7 in 2016 for the company.

Are we getting a more affordable version of the Galaxy Fold too?

Better yet, for the occasion, Samsung could launch a more affordable version of its Galaxy Fold, according to our SamMobile colleagues. To lower the price of its device, Samsung could market a version with 256GB of internal storage, compared to 512GB for the basic model.

Opinion by Pierre Vitré The release of the Galaxy Fold is great news for all tech fans What do you think? 50 50 1 participant

As a reminder, the Galaxy Fold will have a Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM and two screens: a 4.6-inch front display and a 7.3-inch foldable display, all running on Android 9 Pie.

Are you looking forward to this smartphone?