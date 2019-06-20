Eyes roll as Samsung declares Galaxy Fold ready to launch

A new episode of the Galaxy Fold saga appeared yesterday. According to Samsung, the main protagonist, the brand's first folding smartphone is "ready to be launched" and will arrive "in a few weeks". Let's take stock.

It is difficult to have a clear idea about this because Samsung is not really doing its part, with relatively vague dates and contradictions, you almost wonder if the device will really make it to the market after all. In any case, Samsung announced that the foldable smartphone is "ready to be launched on the market" at a conference in Seoul. The information comes from Samsung Display, which is of course the supplier of the folding screen. In theory, the information is therefore reliable.

When will the Galaxy Fold really arrive? / © AndroidPIT

Let's go back to the history of this phone. After years of waiting, the Galaxy Fold had finally been introduced (but was not accessible to the press). Subsequently, a few people were able to access it exclusively and noticed some problems, and then other concerns were observed later. Result: the release date has been postponed. "A few weeks," we were told. Until today when we are still told.... "a few weeks".

From a certain perspective, Samsung is right to take its time because things do not turn to its advantage when work is sloppy. From another point of view, not only should all this never have happened, but we are falling into that awkward situation where it is better to communicate useless information than to say nothing at all, just to give the media something to grind. An tactic that makes sense, but in the end we are still in the dark.

Are you expecting Samsung's folding smartphone?