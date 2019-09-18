You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold starting from today

Finally, the time has come: the Samsung Galaxy Fold can be bought from today on, the era of folding smartphones is about to begin. But the price for Samsung fans who want to be there right at the start is still very high.

Sales launch, second attempt. As announced at the IFA, Samsung today starts selling the Galaxy Fold in Europe. The Korean manufacturer's first folding smartphone, which is only intended to be the beginning of this new device category, exudes tremendous fascination, which we were able to discover at the trade fair in Berlin while trying it out. Now the Galaxy Fold is actually for sale.

The price, however, is enormous. Samsung charges a full £1,900 for the Galaxy Fold, which is quite a lot of money and much more than Apple charges for the iPhone 11 Pro Max in its largest memory version. So it is only a small consolation that Samsung puts a pair of Galaxy Buds and a cover for the fragile folding smartphone in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is a very special smartphone / © AndroidPIT

How quickly will the Samsung Galaxy Fold drop in price?

While other Samsung smartphones fall comparatively quickly in price in the first few months after the launch, this is not to be expected with the Galaxy Fold. This is also due to the fact that Samsung will only produce very small quantities in order not to sit on the expensive equipment. Only when it becomes apparent that demand for the Galaxy Fold will be correspondingly high will Samsung boost production. Even then, however, it will hardly be possible to produce such large quantities as with normal smartphones. The very special components required for the folding smartphone are simply not produced in large quantities, above all the flexible display.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold directly from Samsung via the Korean Online Shop. Pre-orderers are served first. You can also get it on contract at EE in the UK. Which other dealers will offer the Samsung Galaxy Fold is not yet known.