Samsung has recently unveiled on the stage of its Unpacked event the new Galaxy S10, S10+, S10 5G and S10e. The new flagship family will also be accompanied by the first flexible smartphone of the Korean company called Galaxy Fold. Samsung has used as a promotional image for the smartphone a beautiful butterfly although in my opinion from the cocoon of the company came out a hideous moth.

Don't get me wrong: moths are interesting animals, just like this Galaxy Fold is interesting. The first Samsung device to use the Infinity Flex foldable display has all the features to be a good first attempt in this new category of smartphones, however there is a not inconsiderable detail that made me jolt...

What is the purpose of a folding display?

I have no idea. And I don't think the companies that are presenting these devices have one either. I'll be honest with you, apart from having the ability to use a larger screen and turn your smartphone into a tablet, at the moment I don't see much use.

However, the technology is young and the best use cases will be explored over time. I trust in this way to see these products. We need a "first" folding device if we want to see the category improve and spread.

Ok having three apps open at the same time is pretty cool I have to admit... / © AndroidPIT

One thing is for sure: no one wants a tablet with a notch on it.

One of the reasons you can think of adopting this solution that uses a smartphone display on the outside and a folding display on the inside of the device, is to give users more surface area on which to enjoy their multimedia content. However, the statement "having more usable space for content" does not justify the existence of a notch.

Samsung hasn't gone crazy and hasn't put a notch in the main display of the smartphone. They haven't done so far, so why would they do it now? Instead, it's much worse. Take a look at this picture:

(ツ)_/¯ / © AndroidPIT

The company has decided well to ruin (yes, I'm harsh but Samsung deserves it) a product that could revolutionize (or at least tantalize) the industry with... well, that stonking huge notch you see in the picture above. There are 3 possible "faces" of the smartphone where you could put these cameras: why on earth ruin the display from the larger diagonal, what people are supposed to use to read books, watch videos and, why not, even to play with that monstrosity?

As some of you may know I'm not an avid notch detractor, I love my Pixel 3 XL despite the monstrous notch. However, I find the solutions of Royole and the forerunners of folding smartphones much more suitable for everyday use. Who wants to use a tablet for selfies? Nobody, that's why ZTE's Axon M has cameras on the outside.

I find that Samsung has missed a great opportunity, to present the first folding smartphone that can become mainstream at least in the segment of buyers who want a premium smartphone and are willing to pay dearly.