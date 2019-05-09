DJ Koh: Samsung Galaxy Fold release date will be announced 'soon'

DJ Koh hit rewind on the Galaxy Fold release, but you can't loop that beat forever. Now the Samsung CEO has given us an answer...kind of. At least now we know that the Galaxy Fold isn't cancelled and will arrive at some point.

Originally scheduled for April 26, the smartphone that was supposed to open a new technological era has done nothing but disappoint so far, leading to worries that it may be scrapped altogether. With its delayed release due to screen problems and no date on the horizon - Samsung even asked the users who pre-booked the Galaxy Fold if they were sure they still wanted it - the South Koreans' folding smartphone seems to be finally around the corner.

We were able to see Galaxy Fold in action at Samsung Unpacked in February. / © Samsung

In an interview with the Korea Herald, DJ Koh was optimistic about the arrival of his Galaxy Fold. Or rather the announcement of when it will arrive. In his own words, Samsung will announce the release date "very soon". Moreover, when asked whether it will arrive in the United States this month, Koh said, "We won't be too late". Will they be able to release it for sale this May? Will Galaxy Fold appear on the market before Huawei's Mate X? The statements of Samsung's CEO point to yes, but seen as we do not know if they will be able.

DJ Koh also commented that they have reviewed the defect that was causing the problems on the smartphone's folding screen. Samsung "has analyzed the defects caused by substances (that entered the device), and we will come to a conclusion today or tomorrow," he said.

After inspecting the damaged devices, Samsung would have reinforced the durability of the exploded areas on the hinge and reduced the space between the screen and the bezel to prevent foreign substances from entering the device. The good news is that they seem to have fixed it, so we can only wait for the South Korean manufacturer's announcement.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Fold? Will these problems and the delay in their launch affect sales figures?